Joseph David Armijo







Joseph David



Armijo, 67, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away after a long illness Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by close friends and family.



Joseph "JD"



Armijo was born to Joe and



Marylou Armijo



November 7, 1951 in Albuquerque. He graduated from West Mesa High School in 1970. JD worked in numerous family businesses owned by the Armijo's including Pancho's Mexican Buffett and The Spaghetti Machine.



JD married his lifelong love, Eleanor Zamora in 1973 and enjoyed 46 years of marriage. JD is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor; his two daughters, DeAnna Armijo and Melanie Armijo; daughter-in-law, Rebecca; grandchildren, Madison Armijo, Gabriel Armijo and girlfriend, Erika, Danae and Jesse Holly; his mother, Mary Lou; and siblings, Darlene and John (deceased) Stapleton, Dorothy and Butch McCoy, Diana and Danny Willis, Martin and Renee Armijo, Roberta and Dennis Carroll, Laura and Richard Juarez, Susan and Gene Bostic, Anita and Ralph Garcia, Vickie and Bill Cordova and Roseanne and David Gallegos; and special bestie cousin, Shirley Budetti; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his



father, Joe O.



Armijo.



JD was a gourmet chef and fantastic artist. JD was known to be a DAD to everyone even when they were not his own kids. JD was an amazing person and they don't make them like JD! JD was well known for his jokes and singing voice. He was the best brother, husband, grandpa, son and dad ever made. He always had a smile on his face up until the very last minute. You could also count on JD to make you laugh. He never had a problem getting things done and telling people how to do it right.



JD will forever be remembered and valued in the Armijo family.



A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 6:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Mass will be



celebrated Thursday, May 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Holy Rosary Parish, 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW. Interment and a celebration of life will follow. Please visit our online guestbook for JD at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary