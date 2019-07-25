Joseph Donald "Scoobie" Escobedo
July 25, 1950 - December 14, 2013
In loving memory of our Beloved Husband, Father and Pompo.
"Happy Birthday" on your Sixth with Jesus.
Six long years you've been gone. You are "STILL" so very missed! We remember your smile, your laugh, your witty sense of humor, your touch, your hug, your Everything!!! We sense you are always near. Thank you for the special messages you send our way!
Life goes on and so does our love for you! Stay close and don't forget we are so Blessed to have had you in our lives!
Rest in Peace Our Forever Love. We will Forever Miss you and Forever "REMEMBER WHEN..."
Gina and Family
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 25, 2019