Joseph Donald "Scoobie" Escobedo
July 25, 1950 - December 14, 2013
In Loving Memory of our Beloved Husband, Father, and Pompo on your Sixth Anniversary with Jesus.
We "STILL" feel the heartache of losing you!
It has truly been a Journey without you.
We know you want us to move forward and be thankful for the time we "did" have. Although it is so much easier said than done! "You Made Our World".
Rest with the Angels our Love. We will Forever Love and Miss you and we will Forever
"REMEMBER WHEN"
Gina and Family
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019