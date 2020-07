Joseph Donald "Scoobie" Escobedo















July 25, 1950 - December 14, 2013







In Loving Memory of Our Beloved



Husband, Father and Pompo.



"Happy Birthday" on your Seventh with Jesus!



You are and Always will be our Provider and Protector. We miss you Dearly! You mean so very much to so many. We now know; Grief is the price you pay for Love! We will Forever Love and Miss you and we will Forever "REMEMBER WHEN"



Gina and Family





