Dr. Joseph F. Janni led an extraordinary life. He passed away on October 30, 2019 in Wailuku, Maui, Hawaii surrounded by his family. Joe was a Maui resident who also worked and lived part-time in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is survived by his wife, Diane Janni, his two daughters, Lynne Hunt and Carol Janni, son-in-law, David Willingham, and his two grandchildren, Andrew and Hayley Hunt.



Born August 3, 1939, he was raised by his parents Frank and Virginia Janni in Walla Walla, WA and Portland OR. Joe was always a curious kid, and in high school, Joe's love of science was sparked by his high school chemistry teacher and cemented by his high school physics class. As a student at the beginning of the space age, Joe was fascinated with rockets. He designed, built and launched many home-made rockets to audiences of his high school classmates. This was a true indicator of things to come. After high school, Joe attended the University of Portland and graduated with a BS in Physics in 1962. Also, in 1962, Joe married the love of his life, Diane, whom he met 5 years earlier.



Joe was grateful to have a career he loved. It began in 1963, when he joined the Air Force as an active duty officer and was assigned to Kirtland AFB in Albuquerque, NM. He was the Principal Investigator for radiation measurement experiments flown aboard two NASA manned Gemini orbital flights and one Air Force research satellite. In 1968, Joe transitioned to federal civil service. He conducted extensive studies in space systems survivability and on-orbit mission lifetimes, as well as evaluated space radiation hazards to the Air Force Manned Orbiting Laboratory and the Skylab space station. While working full time, Joe earned his MS in Nuclear Engineering in 1972 and his PhD in the same discipline in 1979, both from the University of New Mexico. In 1990, he was promoted to Chief Scientist of the Air Force Phillips Laboratory where he provided technical guidance for major scientific programs and space technology development.



In 1996, Joe became the Director of the Air Force Office of Scientific Research in Washington, DC, where he managed the basic research program of the Air Force. He retired from civil service in 2001.



During his career, Joe authored more than 30 scientific articles. Scientific journals devoted entire volumes to his work twice, once in 1969 (space radiation) and again in 1984 (proton interactions).



In retirement, Joe became a senior scientist with Universal Technology Corporation at the Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing Site where he served as consultant and mentor. While there, Joe helped initiate Akamai, a summer internship program that offers college students from Hawaii an opportunity to gain experience at an observatory, company, or scientific/technical facility on Maui. Joe was proud of this program, and it exemplified his lifelong passion for science and for inspiring young people in STEM fields.



Joe had enthusiasm every day of his life. His passions were vast. In his retirement, he enjoyed starting every day sitting on the lanai savoring a cup of Kona coffee with Diane. As a young man, Joe loved old cars. He saved his money as a sacker at Piggly Wiggly grocery store and bought a 1933 Studebaker as well as a 1953 Jaguar XK120. In 1967, he bought his dream car, a new Corvette Stingray which he later overhauled in his garage. Joe read voraciously, from science fiction novels to stereo and audio video magazines. He even read the eleven volume "Story of Civilization" by Will and Ariel Durant and remembered every word. Joe had impeccable taste in movies, both old and new. One could count on his recommendations which always came with a well written review.



Joe, always gregarious and generous, was a friend to many. He maintained meaningful friendships that spanned decades yet also enjoyed meeting and getting to know new people. Anyone who knew Joe would agree that his story telling ability was unmatched. His stories were eloquently expressed and usually involved an interesting historical event or a fascinating personal experience



Joe treasured his daughters and grandchildren. He was proud of them, supporting and encouraging their pathways, as long as it was what they wanted to do. His constant mantra was, "Do what you love." That's how Joe lived his life.



He was loved and will be missed.



If you wish to honor Joe in lieu of flowers, please donate to the HI STAR Program at the Institute for Astronomy. Go to:



