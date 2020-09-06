Joseph F. Jund



Joseph, we talk about you all the time. The other day we were remembering all the vacations we went on with you. Alternating camping one year and destinations that usually had us visiting family on the way.



We miss all the dinners you made for us and all the cooking projects you came up with.



We miss when you, Daniel and Mack would play keep away, taking walks and swimming.



There are so many memories



we will miss making with you.



We long for the time we will be together again...



Forever and ever Dorothy and Daniel





