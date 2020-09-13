1/1
Joseph Frank Barbone
Joseph Frank Barbone, passed from this earth on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was 68 years old. A talented handyman, wood-worker, welder, and loving husband. He lived in Rio Rancho for the past 7 years. He was preceded in death by his sister, Terri Holland; and his parents, Felice and Mary Barbone. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rosalie Douglass; his nephew, Ben Holland; his stepson, Sean P. Hall; and his dog, Belle Star. A graduate of California State Northridge, he also attended classes at UNM and CNM. Please visit our online guestbook for Joseph at www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
