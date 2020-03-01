Joseph Frederick Laval
Joseph Frederick Laval, age 91, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-eight years, Louise; his sister, Doris (Sam); brother, Raymond (Maureen); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Born in Dawson, New Mexico, Joseph was taken to San Francisco, California, when he was an infant and considered San Francisco his home. He loved "The City." Joseph was a graduate of the Art Center in Los Angeles and became an outstanding photographer. He designed exhibits for Sandia Labs for twenty-five years. He was a world traveler, an ardent patron of the Santa Fe Opera for fifty years, a skilled woodworker, and an avid solver of difficult jigsaw puzzles. He had a discerning eye for art in all its forms. He will be sorely missed. Please visit our online guestbook for Joseph at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020