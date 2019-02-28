Joseph "David" Gutierrez
Joseph "David"
Gutierrez, 64,
of Albuquerque,
New Mexico,
beloved son,
brother, father,
grandfather,
great-
grandfather,
died on February
21, 2019. David
died suddenly at home. He was
born on April 17, 1954, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Antonio J. and Josie S. Gutierrez. He was preceded in death by his father Antonio, his brothers; Daniel and Jesse. He grew up in the South Valley of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He also lived in Tucson, Arizona for sixteen years. He was a hard worker and a carpet layer by trade. He enjoyed cracking jokes with everyone. He put forward a rough demeanor, but we know he loved us all very much. His favorite sayings were "Don't Panic, Bueno, Later, Bye and Sisterrrr".
David is survived by his mother, Josie S. Gutierrez, son David J. Gutierrez
"Jr", daughter Sabrina
Cortez, five grand
children; David, Malisa,
Jessica, Leyla, Luna, two great-grandchildren; Mireyah and Jaydon
David. Also, has five
sisters, Patsy, Ruby,
Debra, Joyce, Shirley and four brothers, Carmen,
Lawrence,
Anthony and
Robert. Several
nieces, nephews,
great nieces and great nephews.
Many people will miss seeing
David riding
everywhere on
his "electric
carrito". His
smile, jokes and
stubborn attitude will be greatly missed. His
"carrito" will ride on ..."
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at Calvary Chapel Southwest
6510 Fortuna NW 87120 in
Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday, March 2nd at 1:00 p.m. Officiating our service will be our brother-in-law Kent Gray and Rev. Meliton Lopez.
We would like to Thank all of our family and
friends, who have supported us through this difficult time. We appreciate all
your love, help and prayers. God is faithful to hear our prayers and be our help in times of trouble.
"The steadfast love of
the Lord never ceases,
His mercies never come to
an end; they are new every morning, great is Your
faithfulness."
Lamentations 3:22-23 NRSV
We Love you David
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 28, 2019