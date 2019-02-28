Joseph "David" Gutierrez

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph "David" Gutierrez.

Joseph "David" Gutierrez



Joseph "David"

Gutierrez, 64,

of Albuquerque,

New Mexico,

beloved son,

brother, father,

grandfather,

great-

grandfather,

died on February

21, 2019. David

died suddenly at home. He was

born on April 17, 1954, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Antonio J. and Josie S. Gutierrez. He was preceded in death by his father Antonio, his brothers; Daniel and Jesse. He grew up in the South Valley of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He also lived in Tucson, Arizona for sixteen years. He was a hard worker and a carpet layer by trade. He enjoyed cracking jokes with everyone. He put forward a rough demeanor, but we know he loved us all very much. His favorite sayings were "Don't Panic, Bueno, Later, Bye and Sisterrrr".

David is survived by his mother, Josie S. Gutierrez, son David J. Gutierrez

"Jr", daughter Sabrina

Cortez, five grand

children; David, Malisa,

Jessica, Leyla, Luna, two great-grandchildren; Mireyah and Jaydon

David. Also, has five

sisters, Patsy, Ruby,

Debra, Joyce, Shirley and four brothers, Carmen,

Lawrence,

Anthony and

Robert. Several

nieces, nephews,

great nieces and great nephews.

Many people will miss seeing

David riding

everywhere on

his "electric

carrito". His

smile, jokes and

stubborn attitude will be greatly missed. His

"carrito" will ride on ..."

A "Celebration of Life" will be held at Calvary Chapel Southwest

6510 Fortuna NW 87120 in

Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday, March 2nd at 1:00 p.m. Officiating our service will be our brother-in-law Kent Gray and Rev. Meliton Lopez.

We would like to Thank all of our family and

friends, who have supported us through this difficult time. We appreciate all

your love, help and prayers. God is faithful to hear our prayers and be our help in times of trouble.



"The steadfast love of

the Lord never ceases,

His mercies never come to

an end; they are new every morning, great is Your

faithfulness."

Lamentations 3:22-23 NRSV

We Love you David
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.