Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph "David" Gutierrez. View Sign

Joseph "David" Gutierrez







Joseph "David"



Gutierrez, 64,



of Albuquerque,



New Mexico,



beloved son,



brother, father,



grandfather,



great-



grandfather,



died on February



21, 2019. David



died suddenly at home. He was



born on April 17, 1954, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Antonio J. and Josie S. Gutierrez. He was preceded in death by his father Antonio, his brothers; Daniel and Jesse. He grew up in the South Valley of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He also lived in Tucson, Arizona for sixteen years. He was a hard worker and a carpet layer by trade. He enjoyed cracking jokes with everyone. He put forward a rough demeanor, but we know he loved us all very much. His favorite sayings were "Don't Panic, Bueno, Later, Bye and Sisterrrr".



David is survived by his mother, Josie S. Gutierrez, son David J. Gutierrez



"Jr", daughter Sabrina



Cortez, five grand



children; David, Malisa,



Jessica, Leyla, Luna, two great-grandchildren; Mireyah and Jaydon



David. Also, has five



sisters, Patsy, Ruby,



Debra, Joyce, Shirley and four brothers, Carmen,



Lawrence,



Anthony and



Robert. Several



nieces, nephews,



great nieces and great nephews.



Many people will miss seeing



David riding



everywhere on



his "electric



carrito". His



smile, jokes and



stubborn attitude will be greatly missed. His



"carrito" will ride on ..."



A "Celebration of Life" will be held at Calvary Chapel Southwest



6510 Fortuna NW 87120 in



Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday, March 2nd at 1:00 p.m. Officiating our service will be our brother-in-law Kent Gray and Rev. Meliton Lopez.



We would like to Thank all of our family and



friends, who have supported us through this difficult time. We appreciate all



your love, help and prayers. God is faithful to hear our prayers and be our help in times of trouble.







"The steadfast love of



the Lord never ceases,



His mercies never come to



an end; they are new every morning, great is Your



faithfulness."



Lamentations 3:22-23 NRSV



We Love you David



Joseph "David" GutierrezJoseph "David"Gutierrez, 64,of Albuquerque,New Mexico,beloved son,brother, father,grandfather,great-grandfather,died on February21, 2019. Daviddied suddenly at home. He wasborn on April 17, 1954, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Antonio J. and Josie S. Gutierrez. He was preceded in death by his father Antonio, his brothers; Daniel and Jesse. He grew up in the South Valley of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He also lived in Tucson, Arizona for sixteen years. He was a hard worker and a carpet layer by trade. He enjoyed cracking jokes with everyone. He put forward a rough demeanor, but we know he loved us all very much. His favorite sayings were "Don't Panic, Bueno, Later, Bye and Sisterrrr".David is survived by his mother, Josie S. Gutierrez, son David J. Gutierrez"Jr", daughter SabrinaCortez, five grandchildren; David, Malisa,Jessica, Leyla, Luna, two great-grandchildren; Mireyah and JaydonDavid. Also, has fivesisters, Patsy, Ruby,Debra, Joyce, Shirley and four brothers, Carmen,Lawrence,Anthony andRobert. Severalnieces, nephews,great nieces and great nephews.Many people will miss seeingDavid ridingeverywhere onhis "electriccarrito". Hissmile, jokes andstubborn attitude will be greatly missed. His"carrito" will ride on ..."A "Celebration of Life" will be held at Calvary Chapel Southwest6510 Fortuna NW 87120 inAlbuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday, March 2nd at 1:00 p.m. Officiating our service will be our brother-in-law Kent Gray and Rev. Meliton Lopez.We would like to Thank all of our family andfriends, who have supported us through this difficult time. We appreciate allyour love, help and prayers. God is faithful to hear our prayers and be our help in times of trouble."The steadfast love ofthe Lord never ceases,His mercies never come toan end; they are new every morning, great is Yourfaithfulness."Lamentations 3:22-23 NRSVWe Love you David Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close