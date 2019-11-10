Joseph H. Roos







Joseph H. Roos 1947 - 2019. After several health setbacks this year Joe passed to the next world October 3rd. Proceeded in death by his unborn sister Carolann and parents Homer & Lois Tilley Roos. Joe volunteered for the Navy and eventually served in Vietnam carrying on a family tradition of service to his country. After moving to New Mexico in 1983, he married Sheryl and pursued a long career as a real estate appraiser and guided Roos & Owens Appraisal Service until his retirement in 2014. Joe joined the Rio Rancho Rotary Club in 1995 and proudly participated in local and international projects. He felt privileged to be an event planner for Homer's WWII reunion group USS Whiteplains & VC-4. Beloved and Loving, his was truly a life well lived. A Celebration of Life will be held November 23 from 6 to 10 pm at the Inn at Rio Rancho. Please R.S.V.P. To Sheryl @ 505-379-1423 by November 15th. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his honor to his beloved Rio Rancho Rotary Club, POB 15842, Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87174



