Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Henry Saiers. View Sign

Joseph "Hank" Henry Saiers







Joseph Henry "Hank" Saiers passed away at age 74 on February 13th, 2019, at his home in Mayhill, New Mexico. He was born December 17th, 1944 in Hondo, Texas to Edward and Mary (Bader) Saiers. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Sheila: daughter Rhonda and her husband Tracy Johnson: son Chris and his wife Koren; grandchildren Ty, Kyle,



Micah, Elliana, and Logan; brothers Larry,



Andrew, and Mark, and sister, Kathy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary, father, Edward, and brother, Steve.



Hank graduated with honors from UNM Medical School in 1970, interned at Kaiser Hospital in San Francisco and served his residency in oncology/hematology at UNM Medical School, following which he became board certified in both. He worked and taught at the Albuquerque VA Hospital as Chief of Oncology and the UNM Medical School. In 2004 he retired as Chief of Medicine from the Albuquerque VA Hospital.



As an avid sports fan he coached his children's youth soccer and baseball. Hank never missed one of his children's' meets or games. His love of music was contagious. Hank's favorite hobbies were model trains and slot cars, and he spent many sweet hours working on these with his family.



In his retirement, he became one of the inaugural train engineers for the ABQ BioPark's narrow-gauge railroad. He enjoyed the quiet mountain life in his later years. He will be deeply missed.



Contributions in his honor can be made to St. Jude Children's Research



Hospital,



A casual reception to celebrate his life will be held Sunday, March 3, between 3:30 and 6:30pm at the home of his daughter, 9736 Loretta Dr, NW in Albuquerque.



Joseph "Hank" Henry SaiersJoseph Henry "Hank" Saiers passed away at age 74 on February 13th, 2019, at his home in Mayhill, New Mexico. He was born December 17th, 1944 in Hondo, Texas to Edward and Mary (Bader) Saiers. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Sheila: daughter Rhonda and her husband Tracy Johnson: son Chris and his wife Koren; grandchildren Ty, Kyle,Micah, Elliana, and Logan; brothers Larry,Andrew, and Mark, and sister, Kathy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary, father, Edward, and brother, Steve.Hank graduated with honors from UNM Medical School in 1970, interned at Kaiser Hospital in San Francisco and served his residency in oncology/hematology at UNM Medical School, following which he became board certified in both. He worked and taught at the Albuquerque VA Hospital as Chief of Oncology and the UNM Medical School. In 2004 he retired as Chief of Medicine from the Albuquerque VA Hospital.As an avid sports fan he coached his children's youth soccer and baseball. Hank never missed one of his children's' meets or games. His love of music was contagious. Hank's favorite hobbies were model trains and slot cars, and he spent many sweet hours working on these with his family.In his retirement, he became one of the inaugural train engineers for the ABQ BioPark's narrow-gauge railroad. He enjoyed the quiet mountain life in his later years. He will be deeply missed.Contributions in his honor can be made to St. Jude Children's ResearchHospital, https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html?sc_icid=wtg-mm-memorial-giving A casual reception to celebrate his life will be held Sunday, March 3, between 3:30 and 6:30pm at the home of his daughter, 9736 Loretta Dr, NW in Albuquerque. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close