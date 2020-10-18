1/1
Joseph Herman
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph William Herman



Early in the morning of October 10, 2020, Jesus wrapped His arms around Joseph William Herman and took him home. He was a devout Catholic, loving husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, great-great-grandpa, brother, uncle and a friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Herman of Topeka, KS, a daughter Mary Ann Meier of Topeka, KS, a granddaughter Crystal Jean Kelly of Plano, Texas, 3 sisters and 7 brothers. Joseph was born January 7, 1924 in Topeka, KS. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946 aboard the heavy cruiser USS New Orleans. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad from 1946 until his retirement in 1984. He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Barbara Herman, son Joseph, Jr. (Colleen) of Albuquerque, NM, daughter Barbara K. Kelly (Bob) of Nicaragua, son Daniel (Brigitte) of Haslet, TX, son Donald (Kathy) of Livermore, CO, son-in-law Bobby Meier of Topeka, KS, sister Martha Towle of Tucson, AZ, 19 grandchildren, 43+ one due in April great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandsons. Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. with Mass of Celebration at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. He has been cremated and burial will be at a later date in Topeka, KS. With new NM Covid-19 restrictions in place, the family asks all attending to wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, or a charity of your choice in Joseph's name.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Rosary
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved