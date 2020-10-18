Joseph William Herman
Early in the morning of October 10, 2020, Jesus wrapped His arms around Joseph William Herman and took him home. He was a devout Catholic, loving husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, great-great-grandpa, brother, uncle and a friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Herman of Topeka, KS, a daughter Mary Ann Meier of Topeka, KS, a granddaughter Crystal Jean Kelly of Plano, Texas, 3 sisters and 7 brothers. Joseph was born January 7, 1924 in Topeka, KS. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946 aboard the heavy cruiser USS New Orleans. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad from 1946 until his retirement in 1984. He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Barbara Herman, son Joseph, Jr. (Colleen) of Albuquerque, NM, daughter Barbara K. Kelly (Bob) of Nicaragua, son Daniel (Brigitte) of Haslet, TX, son Donald (Kathy) of Livermore, CO, son-in-law Bobby Meier of Topeka, KS, sister Martha Towle of Tucson, AZ, 19 grandchildren, 43+ one due in April great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandsons. Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. with Mass of Celebration at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. He has been cremated and burial will be at a later date in Topeka, KS. With new NM Covid-19 restrictions in place, the family asks all attending to wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, or a charity of your choice
in Joseph's name.