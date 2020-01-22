Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
John XXIII Catholic Community
4831 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
John XXIII Catholic Community
4831 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE.
Joseph John Mohorcich, age 87, was escorted by the angels to that big ball field and fishing stream in the sky on Sunday, January 19, 2020. "Pro Joe" loved sports, everything outdoors, his church, people everywhere, his friends and family, and especially his sweetheart Barbara, wife of 65 years. An exceptional athlete, Joe received All Conference Honors and was awarded the Nye Trophy as Outstanding Senior Athlete at Colorado A&M. He was inducted into his hometown Sports Hall of Fame in Pueblo, Colorado in 1993. For 37 years, Joe was the Recreation Director at Kirtland Air Force Base.

Joe is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children, Gayle, John (Laura), Ann (Jerry), Lynn, Mark (Holly), 10 grandchildren, Joshua, Marni, Andy, J., Thomas, Sarah, Kilayne, Bailey, Luke and Addy; and great-granddaughter, Emaleigh. He is also survived by his sister, Evelyn; brother, James; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and "adopted" family members. Joe was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Amy.

Rosary will be recited Friday, January 24, 2020, 10:00 a.m., followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m., at John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE. A reception will follow. Memorial contributions can be made to Holy Ghost Catholic School www.hgcsabq.com or the . Please visit our online guestbook for Joe at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
