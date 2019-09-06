Joseph F. Jund



Dear Dad,



I love you more than you'll ever know. I know that you love me too and right now I wish I knew how much you really do. You're in my heart forever until I see you again and you're my magic cart in the sky as I see you full of art. Thanks for the art. I talk to you up there should I share: I talk to you up there in heaven; more than I talk to my own God. Even though you're not around me anymore you're still with me when I walk through the door. It's hard to say but if I may we've had our struggles down here, my father, my dad.



Not always but sometimes we have a good day at least when we pray.



I know you're in heaven and we will be too when we see you. We all love you handsome beautiful amazing loving caring Dad. You don't make me sad you make me glad that you're here. I love you with all my heart, I know that part. When I run I think of you.



Love from your only Son, Daniel.



PS: I'm doing this for you 2



