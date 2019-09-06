Joseph F. Jund



My sweet Joseph, The pain of you leaving us has not lessened over the past five years.



It seems, like you have just left us.



You were my rock, my confidant, my moral compass. You had such a sweet and patient heart.



Your family in Alamogordo also misses you deeply. When we talk of you (which is often) we can't help but say how empty our life is without you in it.



I will always guide our son, as I know you'd be proud.



Forever and ever your girl...



