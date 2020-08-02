1/1
Dr. Joseph Kast
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Joseph Kast





Dr. Joseph Kast, age 85 and a longtime resident of Albuquerque, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday July 4, 2020. He was a man of many talents and interests. A well-known doctor of Chiropractic, owned a diner in downtown Albuquerque and was a successful gemologist dealing in fine gem grade precious stones. In his early career days he was a professional photographer. His hobbies included gourmet cooking, tending his rose garden and foreign travel; and as a younger man hunted and enjoyed refinishing antique furniture.

Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years, Terry Kast; daughters, Diane, Karen and Lani; son Brian and five

grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved