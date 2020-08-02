Dr. Joseph Kast











Dr. Joseph Kast, age 85 and a longtime resident of Albuquerque, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday July 4, 2020. He was a man of many talents and interests. A well-known doctor of Chiropractic, owned a diner in downtown Albuquerque and was a successful gemologist dealing in fine gem grade precious stones. In his early career days he was a professional photographer. His hobbies included gourmet cooking, tending his rose garden and foreign travel; and as a younger man hunted and enjoyed refinishing antique furniture.



Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years, Terry Kast; daughters, Diane, Karen and Lani; son Brian and five



grandchildren.





