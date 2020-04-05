Joseph L. Armijo
Joseph L. Armijo went to his Lord on 3/8/2020. Best known by his friends and family as Lou, he was a descendant of the illustrious Armijo and Luna families, prominent in politics before and after statehood. Lou was born 11/02/1930, of Jose de la Luz & Peregrina Armijo at home, 509 Lead SW, and was raised in downtown ABQ.
His education was interrupted in 1952, to serve in Korea with an Army engineering battalion. Upon his return, he continued his college education, and was awarded a degree in Journalism at UNM in 1956. After graduation, Lou went to work for UP/UPI in Wyoming, returning to NM in 1961 to work for the AP. He then became Public Information Officer for the US Forest Service, retiring in1985. Next he co-wrote "Action Line" for the Albuquerque Journal and was Public Information Officer for the NM Corrections Dept. He proudly served for 8 years as Information Officer in the NM Air National Guard, serving in Japan during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents Luz & Nina Armijo, daughter Terri Norton, brother Tony & wife Josephine Armijo, sisters Sally Gomez and Sophie & Al Ranagan and brother-in-law Leo Gomez.
His survivors are his beloved wife Caryn Cochran Armijo, sons Dr Michael & wife Kathy Armijo, Dan & wife Sue Ballinger. Grandchildren Blaque, Brook & Jonathan Armijo and
Austin & wife Violet
Gonzagowski. Great grandchildren Kennedy and
Magnolia Gonzagowski.
Brothers-in-law Tom & Cyd Cochran, Steve & Lillian Cochran. Sister-in-law Denise Keefe & husband Don Keefe. Also, many nieces, nephews.
Lou will be remembered as a photographer (always with a camera around his neck), writer, being educated (correcting those who miss speak), handball, and his subtle since of humor.
A Catholic Mass and internment at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe will take place at a later date
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 5, 2020