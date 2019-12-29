Joseph L. Herrera

Obituary
Joseph Lee Herrera





Joseph Lee Herrera passed away peacefully in his home on December 23, 2019. Joseph was born to Alvin and Irene Herrera on September 16, 1977 in Albuquerque, NM. He is survived by his daughters Gina Herrera and Annalise Rose Herrera, granddaughter Rayanna Garcia, parents Alvin and Irene Herrera and many family members and friends who loved him and will miss him dearly. There will be no services to honor his request. Please keep the family in your prayers.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
