Joseph M. Zanetti Jr. (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Obituary
born in San Francisco, CA and was a resident of Rio Rancho, NM, where he was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Joseph was a proud retired Veteran of the United States Navy who served our country during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Sandia Labs and PNM, then retired as a business executive. Some of Joseph's accomplishments include, past President of the University of Albuquerque, APS Board member, past President of the Albuquerque Business Association, and a founding member of the NM Natural History Museum. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marilyn; his children, Pamela Leverick, Greg Zanetti, Geoffrey Zanetti, and Regina Luckie; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and

by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched. A Rosary will be recited Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Sara Chapel of Daniels Family Funeral Services, 4310 Sara Rd., SE, Rio Rancho, NM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Those who wish to express their condolences please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet Korean War
