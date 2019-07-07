Joseph M. Zanetti Jr. (Ret.) USN
Joseph M.
Zanetti, Jr., age
90, beloved husband, father, and grandfather,
passed away
peacefully Fri-
day, June 28,
2019. He was
born in San Francisco, CA and was a resident of Rio Rancho, NM, where he was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Joseph was a proud retired Veteran of the United States Navy who served our country during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Sandia Labs and PNM, then retired as a business executive. Some of Joseph's accomplishments include, past President of the University of Albuquerque, APS Board member, past President of the Albuquerque Business Association, and a founding member of the NM Natural History Museum. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Marilyn; his children, Pamela Leverick, Greg Zanetti, Geoffrey Zanetti, and Regina Luckie; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and
many other relatives and friends. Joseph will be
greatly missed
by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched. A Rosary will be recited Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Sara Chapel of Daniels Family Funeral Services, 4310 Sara Rd., SE, Rio Rancho, NM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Those who wish to express their condolences please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019