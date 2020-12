Joseph Maldonado







Joseph Maldonado died on July 21st, 2020. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on February 16th, 1966 to Nieves and Pedro Maldonado. After graduating from West Mesa High School, Joseph lived a life characterized by overt friendliness and talkative nature, compassion, and a love for animals. Guided by his devotion to God, Joseph leaves a resilient and reverberating legacy to all of the lives he has touched.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store