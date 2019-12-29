Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Oscar Muench. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE Albuquerque , NM 87110 (505)-884-1188 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Oscar Muench, 97, a 68 year resident of Placitas, NM passed away December 20, 2019. He was born December 24, 1921 in Lexington, Missouri. In 1924 his parents moved to Boulder, Colorado, and four years later moved to Las Vegas, New Mexico, where his father had been appointed head of the chemistry department at New Mexico Normal University (now Highlands University) and his mother continued as a private music teacher.



Joseph graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1938. This was followed by three years at New Mexico Normal University and two years at Parks Air College (now a branch of St. Louis University) where he graduated in 1943 with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering.



In 1942, while attending Parks College, Joseph married his college sweetheart Cicily Smith, from Dawson, NM. After graduating from Parks in 1943, he returned to Las Vegas with his wife and new baby. For one year he was employed by Bible's Flying Service. In 1944 he and his family moved to Clovis, NM, where he was a teacher at Clovis High School. While in Clovis a tornado struck leaving the family with nothing but the clothes on their back. After one semester in Clovis, Joseph accepted a job at Timm Larson Aircraft in Fresno, California. The climate in Fresno was not acceptable and after 6 months Joseph and family returned to Las Vegas, NM, where he completed a chemistry degree in 1946 at Highlands University. He then received a position with Los Alamos Laboratory Z Division on Sandia Base, Albuquerque, where there were 150 employees. Z Division became Sandia National Laboratory and Joseph was a Reliability Engineer. After over 40 years with the labs, Joseph retired. He has enjoyed writing and growing organic food since retirement.



Joseph is survived by his wife of 15 years, Rosemary Becker Muench, daughter Felicity Ann Muench, granddaughter Laramy Christine Blohm, step daughter Valerie Hesse, niece Kristin Muench Waskiewicz, nephews Paul Barry Muench and Konried Muench and grandnephew Aaron Muench.



Joseph was preceded in death by wife of 60 years, Cicily Marian Smith Muench, daughter Linda Jo Muench Blohm, brother Paul Bowers Muench, parents Dr. Oscar B. and Florence Adeline Bowers Muench.



In lieu of flowers, at the request of Joseph Muench, donations may be made to the Animal Humane New Mexico on Virginia Street, S.E. Albuquerque, NM.



Visitation will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Daniels Family Funeral Services - Carlisle Chapel , 3113 Carlisle Blvd NE3113 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque.



Service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, 11:00 am, at Daniels Family Funeral Services - Carlisle Chapel, 3113 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque. Interment to follow at San Antonio Cemetery, Placitas, NM.



