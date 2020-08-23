Joseph Pacheco

Joseph Lloyd PachecoJoseph Lloyd Pacheco, 80, passed away peacefully Monday, August 17, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Elaine Pacheco; sister-in-law, Carmen Pacheco; and many other family and friends. Mr. Pacheco was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; his parents, Ruben and Dominga Pacheco; his brothers, Joseph, Victor, George, Henry, Fred, and Ruben Pacheco.Joseph L. Pacheco served our country in the United States Air Force and was a long time member of the Catholic Church, having gone to the Dominican Republic on several occasions to help build schools for the children. He retired from the Connecticut Dept of Correction after 20 years. He was a master plumber, steam and pipe fitter. Joseph traveled extensively throughout the United States and had a deep devotion to God, the United States, President Trump and Second Amendment rights. He was very sensitive to the needs of people he knew.Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Interment will follow in Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Joseph at