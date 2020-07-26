1/1
Joseph R. Chavez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph R. Chavez





Joseph R. Chavez, beloved father, brother and uncle went to be with the Lord on Saturday July 11th 2020. He was proceeded in death by his parents Eloy and Estella Chavez and brother Mike R. Chavez. Joseph is survived by his son Daniel Chavez, longtime partner Mary, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Greg, David, sister Julia and many extended family members and friends. Funeral mass will be July 28th 10am Queen of Heaven Parish with a private burial at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved