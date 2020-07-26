Joseph R. Chavez











Joseph R. Chavez, beloved father, brother and uncle went to be with the Lord on Saturday July 11th 2020. He was proceeded in death by his parents Eloy and Estella Chavez and brother Mike R. Chavez. Joseph is survived by his son Daniel Chavez, longtime partner Mary, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Greg, David, sister Julia and many extended family members and friends. Funeral mass will be July 28th 10am Queen of Heaven Parish with a private burial at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store