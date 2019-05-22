Joseph R. Krzyzanowski
Joseph R. Kryzyanowski, 75, of Silver City passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Silver City Care Center. Joseph was a retired math teacher and was a musican who lived life to the fullest.
Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 22, 2019