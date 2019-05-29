Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Randy Stevens. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary 9420 Fourth St. NW Albuquerque , NM 87114 (505)-898-3160 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Randy StevensAfter a battlewith pancreatic cancer, JosephRandy Stevenspassed away Friday, May 24, 2019 in his home at the age of 61. He was surrounded byhis loving family. Joseph was akind heartedman; he always put others first. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and children. Joseph loved to spend time tending to his backyard which was named "Luna Park." He spent hours in his garage where he would relax and work on beautiful projects for both himself and his family. The family referred to his garage as his "apartment." Joseph was a simple man who savored all the adventure that life had to offer. He would ride Harleys with his wife. Joseph adored fishing and always made sure his family had a fishing pole to fish with him. An incredibly hard-worker, he gave his service to the New Mexico Energy Smart Program for 42 years. Eventually, Joseph founded Central New Mexico Housing Corporation (CNMHC). His work efforts assisted thousands of low-income families allacross the state of New Mexico. Joseph was an endearing man. He was a diligent and attentive father, husband, and son.The family would like to thank Dr. Reddy and the entire cancer care team at Presbyterian Kaseman and also the Presbyterian Hospice staff.Joseph was preceded in death by his mother Maria A. Stevens; and brother, Richard O. Stevens. Joseph is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 31 years, Esperanza "Hope" Stevens; his father, Onofre M. Stevens; daughter, Elizabeth M. Wilson, (Ray);daughter,Elizabeth J.Trujillo; daughter, TheresaStevens; son,Joseph R.Stevens II andhis wife, Brianna; son, IsaacStevens; JasonGarcia,(Dolores), whoJosephalways said"Jason was my son before Ihad sons"; his lovinggrandchildren; sister, Susie Hanrahan; and brother, Mark Stevens (Carolyn). Joseph is also survived many sisters and brothers-in-law, nephews, and nieces. Additionally, Joseph is survived by his CNMHC family.Visitations will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family Funeral Services ~ Alameda Mortuary, 9420 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, where a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Final Viewing will be on Friday morning from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. also in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St. NW, Albuquerque. Interment will follow at Mt.Calvary Cemetery. Casket Bearers will be Joseph R. Stevens II, Isaac Stevens, Jason Garcia, Mark Stevens, Manuel Padilla, and Joseph Lucero. Honorary Bearer will be Demetrio Trujillo.To view information orleave a condolence pleasevisit Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 29, 2019

