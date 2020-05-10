Joseph Raymond
Joseph Charles Raymond Sr.



Joseph Charles Raymond, age 99, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Joe was a WWII veteran, serving in the North African Campaign and the invasion of Sicily. He was a Sergeant in the US Army, 16th Infantry, Cannon Company, Big Red 1. He was a proud American who flew his flag long and high. Joe was preceded in death by Madeleine Fisher, Joseph C. Raymond, and Kimberly Rose Trigo. He is survived by his children, Mary Beth, Michael (Kathy), JoAnne, Margaret (Jeff), John (Debra), Bernard (Yvonne); 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a private family visitation will be held. Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation in Joseph's name to the Disabled American Veterans, The Veterans of Foreign Wars, or The Wounded Warrior Project. Please visit our online guestbook for Joseph at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.
