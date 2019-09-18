Joseph B. Sartori







Joseph B. Sartori, 81, of Albuquerque passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Joe's favorite pastime was hunting and fishing. He enjoyed telling hunting stories and making people laugh.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Barbara.



He was born February 10, 1938 in Alexandria, Louisiana. Joe is survived by his wife Joan, son Benard, daughter Camala, granddaughter Eva, brother Andrew and wife Bobbie Rae, sister Norma Carrier and husband Joe, two stepsons and their wives, stepdaughter and her husband, seven step-grandchildren, six step great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the .



Memorial to be held at Riverside Funeral Home Chapel 225 San Mateo NE, Sept. 21, 2019, 1:30 pm



