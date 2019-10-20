Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Stewart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Letie "Bill" Stewart







Joseph Letie "Bill" Stewart, a longtime resident of Albuquerque, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at his daughter's home. He was 92. Born August 2, 1927, in Salida, CO, he graduated from Salida High School and the University of Denver, where he earned bachelor's and master's degrees. After working briefly for Colorado Fuel and Iron in Pueblo, he earned his Ph.D. in audiology and speech pathology from the University of Iowa. He returned to the University of Denver to teach and do research before taking the opportunity to oversee and coordinate research and healthcare programs administered by the U. S. Public Health Service, first at what is now the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders near Washington DC, and then beginning in 1973 with the Indian Health Service in Albuquerque. Throughout his career he helped fund and organize research programs in the United States and overseas. He was particularly involved in cooperative research projects conducted in India and the former Yugoslavia, and later was engaged in serving Native American populations in the southwest and in Alaska that experience unusually high rates of ear infections and hearing loss. After retirement, he enjoyed playing with his dogs, working in the yard, and maintaining vigorous correspondence with his many friends around the world.



Joe was an outgoing person, always ready with friendly banter for anyone he should meet. He was always interested in expanding his boundaries, traveling to many countries and making friends. He was humorous and loved his family. One of the traditions in his family was to gather on Christmas Eves to put up Luminarias. With these beautiful and peaceful lights glowing, his family exchanged stories and laughter over the years. He valued education and made certain that he took his family to museums and historical sites, especially when they lived near Washington DC.



Joe is survived by his son, Valley Stewart and his wife, Janine Lin of Davis, CA; his daughters, Kathryn Love of Richmond, CA; and Patricia Stewart and her wife, Denise Baker of Albuquerque; and his granddaughter, Valerie Stewart of Davis, CA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Valdee Stewart and his brothers, Robert Stewart and Michael Stewart. Per his request, there will be no services. Private interment will be held at a later date, in Salida, CO. Please visit our online guest book for Joseph at



