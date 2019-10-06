|
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church
Joseph Herman Tabet
1934-2019 Joseph Herman Tabet, age 85, a resident of Belen, NM passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church and a lifelong business owner in Belen, NM. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Hadaway) Tabet; son, Chris Tabet; granddaughter Cayla Tabet; parents, Joe and Lily (Baca) Tabet; brother, Wilfred Tabet; and brother-in-law Nino Trujillo. Herman is survived by his children, Debbie Tabet, Jay Tabet, Larry (Kelly) Tabet, and Jim Sloan; siblings Dolores (Eugene) Schiess, Gloria Trujillo, Lorena (Gilbert) Sanchez, Richie (Sue) Tabet, Fidel Tabet and Tommy Tabet; grandchildren, Edward Tabet (Vanessa), Laura Sloan, Jimmy Sloan, Clinton (Kassandra) Tabet, Craig (Daniela) Tabet, Chelsea Tabet, and Jason Sloan; greatgrandchildren, Faith Tabet, Hope Tabet, Amor Tabet, Soledad Tabet, Sebastian Tabet, Braeden Tabet, and Kamila Tabet, Emma Sloan, Julius Perez, and AnnMarie Sanchez. Herman is also survived by many other nieces and nephews. All services will take place on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church in Belen, NM. A public visitation will begin at 9:00 AM, with a rosary to be recited at 10:30 AM, and a funeral mass to be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Edward Tabet, Clinton Tabet, Craig Tabet, Jimmy Sloan, Josh Sanchez, and Larry Winsor. Honorary pallbearers will be Leroy Tafoya, Dr. Roland Sanchez, Dr. Javier Sandoval Espinosa and Julius Perea. We would like to give a special thanks for the support and prayers from family, friends and the community. Please sign Herman's online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St. Belen, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
