Joseph Tilton
Joseph Tilton, age 87, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born in Jersey City, NJ on November 11, 1932, to Joseph and Esther Tilton. Joseph graduated from high school and went on to attend college but his true calling was in service to the U.S. Air Force where he served for over 23 years. After a long, successful career, he retired as a Technical Sargeant and was a proud veteran for the remainder of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents. Joseph is survived by his son, Mike Tilton of Albuquerque, NM; daughter, Michelle Tilton of Melbourne, FL; and grandson, James Gonzales of Oklahoma City, OK. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 1, 2019