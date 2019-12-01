Joseph Tilton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Tilton.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM
87124
(505)-892-9920
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joseph Tilton



Joseph Tilton, age 87, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born in Jersey City, NJ on November 11, 1932, to Joseph and Esther Tilton. Joseph graduated from high school and went on to attend college but his true calling was in service to the U.S. Air Force where he served for over 23 years. After a long, successful career, he retired as a Technical Sargeant and was a proud veteran for the remainder of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents. Joseph is survived by his son, Mike Tilton of Albuquerque, NM; daughter, Michelle Tilton of Melbourne, FL; and grandson, James Gonzales of Oklahoma City, OK. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.