Joseph Torsiello
1968 - 2020
Joseph Torsiello



"Please allow me to introduce myself, I'm a man of wealth and tasteâ€¦" Just like one of his favorite Rolling Stone lyrics, Joseph Torsiello left joy and songs in the hearts and minds of everyone he met. He was born in Newark, NJ on May 23, 1968. Passed away on October 25, 2020.

His family moved to NM when he was 10 years old and Joe was already becoming a great athlete. He loved all sports and his only sports trivia rival was his father, Ron. Joe played football as a quarterback and wide receiver. He attended Menlo College and UNM. Joe's most rewarding career memories were teaching, mentoring and helping middle and grade school students in Albuquerque and San Jose. Joe was a free spirit who lived life to the fullest & he always charmed people with his quick wit and brilliant smile. He is survived by his loving mother, Norma.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to a cause dear to Joe: www.greatdane.rescueme.org.

Rest in peace now Joe, we love you.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
