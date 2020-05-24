Joseph VanDenHeuevel"Bless the Lord, O my soul; and all my being; bless His Holy Name." -Psalm 103Our dad, husband, grandfather, father-in-law, grandfather-in-law, and psychologist was carried by dear Jesus, the angels and saints, and our mother to Heaven on Tuesday, May 12, 2020; the clamor and celebration of love when he arrived could be heard throughout Eternity.We would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us at this time. Thank you for your love and kindness.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in dad's name to, Little Sisters of the Poor, 1900 Mark Ave. Gallup, NM 87301 Please visit the online guestbook forJoseph at