Born December 16, 1937 in Farmington, NM. Joe completed his turn on earth Saturday April 25, 2020, at the age of 82. He was the son of Joseph Leroy Watts and Elzina Laverna Bond Watts. He attended Brigham Young University where he received his Physics degrees. He worked at the Atomics International, Livermore, CA, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and Sandia National Laboratory.



He was married to Janet Olson in 1960. They had two children, Steve Watts (Dawn) and Andrea Tyler (Marshall). They have five grandchildren (Tyler, Trevor, Makayla, Taylor and Evan).



Joe loved to play the piano and organ. He also liked to travel and was fortunate to have been to Tahiti and cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.



He will be greatly missed by his family. Please visit our online guestbook for Joseph at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



