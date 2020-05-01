Josephine Barth
Josephine S. Barth, 93 passed away Friday April 24, 2020 in Albuquerque. Josephine is survived by her husband, William; and four children. Visitation and Funeral Services Sunday May 3rd 2020 2-4 pm at StrongThorne Funeral Home Interment Monday May 4th, 2020 at Santa Fe National Cemetery 10:00 am. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.strongthorne.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 1, 2020.