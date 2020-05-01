Josephine Barth
Josephine S. Barth, 93 passed away Friday April 24, 2020 in Albuquerque. Josephine is survived by her husband, William; and four children. Visitation and Funeral Services Sunday May 3rd 2020 2-4 pm at StrongThorne Funeral Home Interment Monday May 4th, 2020 at Santa Fe National Cemetery 10:00 am. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.strongthorne.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
3
Service
2:00 - 4:00 PM
StrongThorne Funeral Home
MAY
4
Interment
10:00 AM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Strong-Thorne
1100 Coal Ave Se
Albuquerque, NM 87106
(505) 842-8800
