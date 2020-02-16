Josephine M. Catanach
Josephine Catanach, age 100, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, surrounded by her family and long-time caregivers. Josephine loved music, dancing, bingo, and most especially spending time with her family. Josephine also loved her grand-dogs.
She is survived by her Hita, Jo; her son-in-law, Peter; and her granddaughters, Melissa and Traci. Also touching her life were her long-time caregivers and friends, Marie and Sara.
Josephine was preceded in death by her father, Pedro; and her mother, Encarnacion.
Josephine's life and journey to Heaven will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at San Felipe de Neri Church in Old Town, 2005 N. Plaza St., NW, with a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and a Mass at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of New Mexico
(www.hospiceofnewmexico.com)
or Lapdog Rescue of New Mexico
(www.lapdogrescue.org).
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 16, 2020