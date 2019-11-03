|
|
Josephine Hernandez
Josephine Hernandez, age 95, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister was called to her eternal resting place on Monday, October 23, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, A Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 4020 Lomas Blvd NE, 87110. Followed by interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd NE, 87102. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Josephine's name to the Good Shepard Center (www.gscnm.org). Please visit our online guest book for Josephine at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 3, 2019