Josephine Lasswell
1925 - 2020
Josephine Irigoyen Lasswell



Josephine Irigoyen Lasswell died peacefully at home with family on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born Monday, December 14, 1925 in Las Cruces, NM. Her parents were Francisco Irigoyen and Aurelia Garcia Irigoyen. She was the eldest of five children including two brothers, Edmund and Raymond; and a sister, Mary Egley, all of whom predeceased her. One sister, Dolores Nixon is still living in Hawthorne, Nevada. Josephine grew up in Belen, NM and in the old town area of Albuquerque. She attended Catholic school in old town until high school, when she went to Albuquerque High. She has lived in New Mexico all her life. Josephine (Jo) met Roy Lasswell at Western Electric where they both worked in the 1940's. They were married in the San Felipe de Neri church in 1947. After raising their three children, Jo went to work for Albuquerque Public Schools as a secretary. Upon retirement, she volunteered with many charitable organizations. Josephine is survived by her children, Barbara Lasswell, Gary Lasswell, and Linda Spaulding; grandchildren, Oliver Westerfield, Kevin Wong, Jennifer Bradford and Dylan Spaulding. There are three great grandchildren, Alexandra Bradford, Xavier Westerfield, and Henry Spaulding. A small private burial service will be held at a later date to be determined. Anyone wishing to honor Josephine's memory could do so by contributing to a food bank or other organizations helping people in need during this stressful time. Please visit our online guestbook for Josephine at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.
