Josephine Michelback

Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Holy Family Church
Obituary
Josephine Michelback, 54 went to be with our Lord on

07/09/2019. Josephine, is survived by her husband

Lawrence Michelback, daughters Alisha,and Erica.

Grandchildren Matthew, Luciano, Benicio, Natalia, and

Valentino. Also Priscilla (mother), siblings, many family, and friends. Josephine, preceded in death by her son

Joseph Chavez, and Frank Martinez(father). A lifetime

resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Rosary Service on 08/02/2019 at Holy Family Church at 5:00 p.m. In Loving Memory of Josephine Rest In Peace

08/22/64 - 07/09/2019.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
