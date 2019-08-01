Josephine Michelback
Josephine Michelback, 54 went to be with our Lord on
07/09/2019. Josephine, is survived by her husband
Lawrence Michelback, daughters Alisha,and Erica.
Grandchildren Matthew, Luciano, Benicio, Natalia, and
Valentino. Also Priscilla (mother), siblings, many family, and friends. Josephine, preceded in death by her son
Joseph Chavez, and Frank Martinez(father). A lifetime
resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Rosary Service on 08/02/2019 at Holy Family Church at 5:00 p.m. In Loving Memory of Josephine Rest In Peace
08/22/64 - 07/09/2019.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 1, 2019