Josiah Montano

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josiah Montano.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
87114
(505)-898-3160
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Josiah Luciano Montano



Josiah Luciano Montano, age 18, beloved son and brother, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque. Josiah enjoyed baseball, basketball, and spending time with his family and friends.

Josiah is survived by his loving parents, Patrick and Victoria Montano, Azizi Carrillo; his brothers, Patrick "Bubbs", Nico, Noah, and Darius Montano, Nathaniel Perea; his sisters Makayla and Karizma Alderete; and many other relatives and friends. Josiah will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary, 9420 4th St.,NW, Albuquerque, where Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m.

Those who wish to express their condolences, may visit our website.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.