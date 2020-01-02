Josiah Luciano Montano
Josiah Luciano Montano, age 18, beloved son and brother, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque. Josiah enjoyed baseball, basketball, and spending time with his family and friends.
Josiah is survived by his loving parents, Patrick and Victoria Montano, Azizi Carrillo; his brothers, Patrick "Bubbs", Nico, Noah, and Darius Montano, Nathaniel Perea; his sisters Makayla and Karizma Alderete; and many other relatives and friends. Josiah will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary, 9420 4th St.,NW, Albuquerque, where Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 2, 2020