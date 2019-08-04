Josie Jojola
On July 31, 2019 early in the morning our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Josie Jojola left to join our Lord in the comfort of her home, she was 91 years old. Born on April 23, 1928 in Socorro NM . Married her husband Joe Jojola in 1950 shortly after moved to Albuquerque where together purchased their home
where she lived until 1994. Josie then moved in with her daughter where she passed peacefully. Josie will be dearly missed.
Josie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe A Jojola, in Oct of 1994 and son Richard Anthony Jojola in April of 2019.
Josie is survived by her daughter, Barbara Santillanes and son-in-law Joe
Santillanes; grand-chil-
dren, Richard Anthony
Jojola Jr., Rachelle
Chavez and one great
grand-daughter, Gabriella
Chavez; many
nephews, nieces
and one sister-
in-law.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of
Angels , Located on 8th Street and Iron, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm.
A Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 6,
2019, 9:00 am, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 1400
Arenal Rd SW. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019