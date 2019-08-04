Josie Jojola

Daniels Family Funeral Services
717 Stover Ave Sw
Albuquerque, NM
87102
(505)-243-5222
Josie Jojola



On July 31, 2019 early in the morning our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Josie Jojola left to join our Lord in the comfort of her home, she was 91 years old. Born on April 23, 1928 in Socorro NM . Married her husband Joe Jojola in 1950 shortly after moved to Albuquerque where together purchased their home

where she lived until 1994. Josie then moved in with her daughter where she passed peacefully. Josie will be dearly missed.

Josie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe A Jojola, in Oct of 1994 and son Richard Anthony Jojola in April of 2019.

Josie is survived by her daughter, Barbara Santillanes and son-in-law Joe

Santillanes; grand-chil-

dren, Richard Anthony

Jojola Jr., Rachelle

Chavez and one great

grand-daughter, Gabriella

Chavez; many

nephews, nieces

and one sister-

in-law.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of

Angels , Located on 8th Street and Iron, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm.

A Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 6,

2019, 9:00 am, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 1400

Arenal Rd SW. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.garciamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
