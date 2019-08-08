Josie Martinez Montoya
Josie Martinez Montoya, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. Her Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Salazar Mortuary located at 400 Third St SW Albuquerque, NM 87102. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm also at Salazar Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 309 Stover SW 87102 at 9:30a.m. followed by Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit Josie's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 8, 2019