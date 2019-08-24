Josie S. Gutierrez (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Calvary Chapel SW
6510 Fortuna Rd
Obituary
Josie S. Gutierrez



Josie S.

Gutierrez was

born in Albuquerque, NM, on April 4,

1928. Josie

went to be

with the Lord on August 20, 2019, but not before living a very fruitful life of 91 years here on earth. Due to an illness Josie was only able to obtain a third-grade education. As a young girl Josie helped her family financially by going to work when she was 12 years old. Josie also helped to raise her younger sisters by helping her gramma. Later Josie raised her own family, with the help of her husband, Antonio. Later in life Josie taught herself to read by using the Bible. Josie enjoyed watching the Hallmark movies and often joked that the vitamins she bought from HSN contributed with her long life.

Josie was a faithful and generous member of Healing Waters Church and was involved in prayer group meeting on Wednesday

Mornings. Everyone knew that you could call her for prayer and in her gentle spirit, she would always pray and call others to

pray. She was a Prayer

Warrior. Josie volunteered at Restoration Ministries to help feed the homeless for over 30 years. Josie also

contributed to many different Christian ministries such as, Smile of a Child, James Robison Ministries who supply shoes for children, water wells in Africa and to a ministry for the Jewish elderly people in

Israel.

Mama prayed for

restoration for her

family and

extended fami

lies. On October 20, 1974,

mama was given a scripture from her Lord and Savior;

Joel 2:25, I will restore

what was stolenâ€¦ That was her prayer every day! As her family we will continue to honor her promised

prayer. Amen





Josie's love for God and others was evident to

everyone. Josie blessed so

many people over the

years, including her

husband of almost 50

years. They did have 12

children, many grandchildren, many great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren.

Josie is preceded by

death by her husband,

Antonio J. Gutierrez, three of her sons Jesse, Daniel

and David. Also, her sister

Valentina Chavez, and

Melba Sanchez.

Josie is survived by her sister Nancy Garcia and

Josie's daughters Patsy,

Ruby, Debra, Joyce and

Shirley and their families.

Also, Josie's sons Carmen,

Lawrence, Anthony and

Bobby and their families.

We thank you for your

love, prayers and support during this difficult time in our lives.

In celebration of her life, we are having a memorial celebration on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Calvary Chapel SW, 6510 Fortuna Rd., NW at 3 p.m. Followed by refreshments and

visitation at CCSW. In lieu

of sending flowers please

donate to Feed NM Kids.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 24, 2019
