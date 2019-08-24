Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josie S. Gutierrez. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Calvary Chapel SW 6510 Fortuna Rd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Josie S. Gutierrez







Josie S.



Gutierrez was



born in Albuquerque, NM, on April 4,



1928. Josie



went to be



with the Lord on August 20, 2019, but not before living a very fruitful life of 91 years here on earth. Due to an illness Josie was only able to obtain a third-grade education. As a young girl Josie helped her family financially by going to work when she was 12 years old. Josie also helped to raise her younger sisters by helping her gramma. Later Josie raised her own family, with the help of her husband, Antonio. Later in life Josie taught herself to read by using the Bible. Josie enjoyed watching the Hallmark movies and often joked that the vitamins she bought from HSN contributed with her long life.



Josie was a faithful and generous member of Healing Waters Church and was involved in prayer group meeting on Wednesday



Mornings. Everyone knew that you could call her for prayer and in her gentle spirit, she would always pray and call others to



pray. She was a Prayer



Warrior. Josie volunteered at Restoration Ministries to help feed the homeless for over 30 years. Josie also



contributed to many different Christian ministries such as, Smile of a Child, James Robison Ministries who supply shoes for children, water wells in Africa and to a ministry for the Jewish elderly people in



Israel.



Mama prayed for



restoration for her



family and



extended fami



lies. On October 20, 1974,



mama was given a scripture from her Lord and Savior;



Joel 2:25, I will restore



what was stolenâ€¦ That was her prayer every day! As her family we will continue to honor her promised



prayer. Amen











Josie's love for God and others was evident to



everyone. Josie blessed so



many people over the



years, including her



husband of almost 50



years. They did have 12



children, many grandchildren, many great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren.



Josie is preceded by



death by her husband,



Antonio J. Gutierrez, three of her sons Jesse, Daniel



and David. Also, her sister



Valentina Chavez, and



Melba Sanchez.



Josie is survived by her sister Nancy Garcia and



Josie's daughters Patsy,



Ruby, Debra, Joyce and



Shirley and their families.



Also, Josie's sons Carmen,



Lawrence, Anthony and



Bobby and their families.



We thank you for your



love, prayers and support during this difficult time in our lives.



In celebration of her life, we are having a memorial celebration on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Calvary Chapel SW, 6510 Fortuna Rd., NW at 3 p.m. Followed by refreshments and



visitation at CCSW. In lieu



of sending flowers please



donate to Feed NM Kids.



Josie S. GutierrezJosie S.Gutierrez wasborn in Albuquerque, NM, on April 4,1928. Josiewent to bewith the Lord on August 20, 2019, but not before living a very fruitful life of 91 years here on earth. Due to an illness Josie was only able to obtain a third-grade education. As a young girl Josie helped her family financially by going to work when she was 12 years old. Josie also helped to raise her younger sisters by helping her gramma. Later Josie raised her own family, with the help of her husband, Antonio. Later in life Josie taught herself to read by using the Bible. Josie enjoyed watching the Hallmark movies and often joked that the vitamins she bought from HSN contributed with her long life.Josie was a faithful and generous member of Healing Waters Church and was involved in prayer group meeting on WednesdayMornings. Everyone knew that you could call her for prayer and in her gentle spirit, she would always pray and call others topray. She was a PrayerWarrior. Josie volunteered at Restoration Ministries to help feed the homeless for over 30 years. Josie alsocontributed to many different Christian ministries such as, Smile of a Child, James Robison Ministries who supply shoes for children, water wells in Africa and to a ministry for the Jewish elderly people inIsrael.Mama prayed forrestoration for herfamily andextended families. On October 20, 1974,mama was given a scripture from her Lord and Savior;Joel 2:25, I will restorewhat was stolenâ€¦ That was her prayer every day! As her family we will continue to honor her promisedprayer. AmenJosie's love for God and others was evident toeveryone. Josie blessed somany people over theyears, including herhusband of almost 50years. They did have 12children, many grandchildren, many great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren.Josie is preceded bydeath by her husband,Antonio J. Gutierrez, three of her sons Jesse, Danieland David. Also, her sisterValentina Chavez, andMelba Sanchez.Josie is survived by her sister Nancy Garcia andJosie's daughters Patsy,Ruby, Debra, Joyce andShirley and their families.Also, Josie's sons Carmen,Lawrence, Anthony andBobby and their families.We thank you for yourlove, prayers and support during this difficult time in our lives.In celebration of her life, we are having a memorial celebration on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Calvary Chapel SW, 6510 Fortuna Rd., NW at 3 p.m. Followed by refreshments andvisitation at CCSW. In lieuof sending flowers pleasedonate to Feed NM Kids. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close