Josie S. Gutierrez
Josie S.
Gutierrez was
born in Albuquerque, NM, on April 4,
1928. Josie
went to be
with the Lord on August 20, 2019, but not before living a very fruitful life of 91 years here on earth. Due to an illness Josie was only able to obtain a third-grade education. As a young girl Josie helped her family financially by going to work when she was 12 years old. Josie also helped to raise her younger sisters by helping her gramma. Later Josie raised her own family, with the help of her husband, Antonio. Later in life Josie taught herself to read by using the Bible. Josie enjoyed watching the Hallmark movies and often joked that the vitamins she bought from HSN contributed with her long life.
Josie was a faithful and generous member of Healing Waters Church and was involved in prayer group meeting on Wednesday
Mornings. Everyone knew that you could call her for prayer and in her gentle spirit, she would always pray and call others to
pray. She was a Prayer
Warrior. Josie volunteered at Restoration Ministries to help feed the homeless for over 30 years. Josie also
contributed to many different Christian ministries such as, Smile of a Child, James Robison Ministries who supply shoes for children, water wells in Africa and to a ministry for the Jewish elderly people in
Israel.
Mama prayed for
restoration for her
family and
extended fami
lies. On October 20, 1974,
mama was given a scripture from her Lord and Savior;
Joel 2:25, I will restore
what was stolenâ€¦ That was her prayer every day! As her family we will continue to honor her promised
prayer. Amen
Josie's love for God and others was evident to
everyone. Josie blessed so
many people over the
years, including her
husband of almost 50
years. They did have 12
children, many grandchildren, many great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren.
Josie is preceded by
death by her husband,
Antonio J. Gutierrez, three of her sons Jesse, Daniel
and David. Also, her sister
Valentina Chavez, and
Melba Sanchez.
Josie is survived by her sister Nancy Garcia and
Josie's daughters Patsy,
Ruby, Debra, Joyce and
Shirley and their families.
Also, Josie's sons Carmen,
Lawrence, Anthony and
Bobby and their families.
We thank you for your
love, prayers and support during this difficult time in our lives.
In celebration of her life, we are having a memorial celebration on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Calvary Chapel SW, 6510 Fortuna Rd., NW at 3 p.m. Followed by refreshments and
visitation at CCSW. In lieu
of sending flowers please
donate to Feed NM Kids.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 24, 2019