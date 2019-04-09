Josie S. Quintana
|
Josie S. Quintana, 66, passed away on April 1, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Gilbert J. Quintana; her
children Denise and husband Pablo Espinoza Jr,
Raquelle Quintana and Roman Quintana; grandchildren Raven, Tyler, Jordan, Briana, Graycie, and Pablo III; and great-grandchildren Alias and Phoenix. Siblings Veronica, Ray and Elizabeth, brother-in-law Delbert
Lopez, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Services are April 9, 2019 at Holy Rosary Church. Please visit gabaldonmortuaryinc.net for more information.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 9, 2019