Josie Sanchez

Josie Sanchez



Josefina "Josie" Sanchez died January 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Sanchez. She is survived by her son: Roy Sanchez and wife Carolyn, and her daughter: Kathey Salazar; grandsons: Randall Bynon and wife Amber, and David Sanchez; granddaughters: Renee Russell and husband Stephen, and Evelyn Casias and husband Matthew; 2 great-granddaughters: Cynthia Bynon and Hailey Russell. Her Life Celebration will begin with a Catholic Service on Monday at Salazar Mortuary at 10:30a.m. She will be interred with her husband at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Monday at 1:30p.m. Please visit Josie's online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 17, 2020
