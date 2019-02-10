Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy Garcia-Manning. View Sign

Joy Garcia-ManningJoy Garcia-Man-ning, age 97,went home to bewith herheavenly Fatheron Thursday,January 24, 2019.She was a be-loved mother, aloving grand-mother, a devoted wife, and a caring friend. To those whose lives she touched she will be dearly missed.She was preceded in death by her parents, Leandro and Beatriz Maestas; her oldest daughter, Consuelo Delgado-Cordova (Pete, deceased); and her husband, Ralph Manning. She is survived by her son, Carl Garcia (Kristen); and daughters, Tina Otteni, Nina Garcia; and only grandchild, Lisa Lindquist (Ryan).The family also wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Atria Vista del Rio for the love, support, and compassionate care.Her Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, February 16, at 11:00 AM at Monte Vista Christian Church, 3501 Campus Blvd NE. Her favorite color was any shade of green.We invite you to dressaccordingly if you wish.Please visit our onlineguestbook for JoyGarciaManning at https://www.frenchfunerals.com/notices/Mary-Garcia-Manning Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 10, 2019

