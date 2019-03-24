Joy Klein
Joy returned
home on Saturday, March 16, 2019 after a long illness. She was the only child of Frank and Opal Schmitt, born
Thursday, Sep-
tember 30, 1937 in St. Louis, MO. Joy grew up in Kirkwood, MO
and graduated
from John Burroughs and William Woods college. She married John Klein and had two children, Bill and Joan (Jay) Roig. Joy worked as an administrator at BDM, TETRA Corporation, TRW and SRC. She was an active member of P.E.O. Ch AD, Assistance League and was a member of Eastern Star. Joy was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by husband, Benjamin
Abeyta, married 32 years; son, Bill Klein; and daughter, Joan and husband Jay Roig; stepchildren, Brenda and John Lial, Madonna and Jeff Martin, Duane; grandchildren, Shawn, Sarah K., Justin, Sara L., Rhiannon, Kiersten, Devon, Genny; and great-grandchildren, Kadience, Sophia, and Eli. Joy loved attending summer camp at "Cheley", in Estes Park,
Colorado, where her parents were counselors. She
loved spending
time with her
family and
friends and being active with service organizations. She always gave time to lend a helping hand and to lend an ear. She loved birds and animals and contributed to organizations dedicated to helping animals. She will be so missed by her family and friends. Special thanks to Presbyterian Hospice, Dr. Robinson and Dr. Fitzgerald. Many thanks to all who provided meals and comfort to Joy. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, March 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 9500 Constitution Ave. NE. Should friends desire please make contributions to the or an Animal Humane Society or . Please visit our online guestbook for Joy at
St Paul's United Methodist Church
9500 Constitution Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019