Joy Klein







Joy returned



home on Saturday, March 16, 2019 after a long illness. She was the only child of Frank and Opal Schmitt, born



Thursday, Sep-



tember 30, 1937 in St. Louis, MO. Joy grew up in Kirkwood, MO



and graduated



from John Burroughs and William Woods college. She married John Klein and had two children, Bill and Joan (Jay) Roig. Joy worked as an administrator at BDM, TETRA Corporation, TRW and SRC. She was an active member of P.E.O. Ch AD, Assistance League and was a member of Eastern Star. Joy was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by husband, Benjamin



Abeyta, married 32 years; son, Bill Klein; and daughter, Joan and husband Jay Roig; stepchildren, Brenda and John Lial, Madonna and Jeff Martin, Duane; grandchildren, Shawn, Sarah K., Justin, Sara L., Rhiannon, Kiersten, Devon, Genny; and great-grandchildren, Kadience, Sophia, and Eli. Joy loved attending summer camp at "Cheley", in Estes Park,



Colorado, where her parents were counselors. She



loved spending



time with her



family and



friends and being active with service organizations. She always gave time to lend a helping hand and to lend an ear. She loved birds and animals and contributed to organizations dedicated to helping animals. She will be so missed by her family and friends. Special thanks to Presbyterian Hospice, Dr. Robinson and Dr. Fitzgerald. Many thanks to all who provided meals and comfort to Joy. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, March 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 9500 Constitution Ave. NE. Should friends desire please make contributions to the or an Animal Humane Society or . Please visit our online guestbook for Joy at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



9500 Constitution Ave NE

Albuquerque, NM 87112

