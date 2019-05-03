Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy Snipes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joy Gray Snipes







Joy Gray SnipesJoy Gray Snipeswas born onMarch 1, 1938 and went home to be with the Lord on May 1, 2019. As her name implies, Joy brought love and laughter to everyone she encountered. Joy is preceded indeath by her parents, Lee and Hazel Loudermilk; her brother Glen; her sister Marie; and her husband Albert "Buck". She is survived by her children, Brenda Ray, Kent Gray and his wife Shirley Gray; her grandchildren Jason, Matthew, Natasha, and Breanna;her great grandchildren,Joshuah, Kaleigh, Ryan;and her brothers and sisters, Wanda, Ronnie, Linda, and Darrell; Joy lived a life of service to her family, her church, and her community. She was a faithful member of Harvest Fellowship where she led the senior adult ministry for over a decade.She also served faithfully withthe hospitalityteam, nevermissed an out-reach, and always made sure thechurch plantswere watered!Joy will bemissed by thehundreds ofpeople shetouched over the years.To celebrate her life, a viewing will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Harvest Fellowship located at 5331 Montano Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Memorial celebration to begin at11 a.m. followed byinternment at SunsetMemorial Park. In lieuof sending flowers, pleasedonate to Harvest Fellowship church. Those who wish to express theircondolences please visit Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2019

