Obituary
Joy Gray Snipes



Joy Gray Snipes

was born on

March 1, 1938 and went home to be with the Lord on May 1, 2019. As her name implies, Joy brought love and laughter to everyone she encountered. Joy is preceded in

death by her parents, Lee and Hazel Loudermilk; her brother Glen; her sister Marie; and her husband Albert "Buck". She is survived by her children, Brenda Ray, Kent Gray and his wife Shirley Gray; her grandchildren Jason, Matthew, Natasha, and Breanna;

her great grandchildren,

Joshuah, Kaleigh, Ryan;

and her brothers and sisters, Wanda, Ronnie, Linda, and Darrell; Joy lived a life of service to her family, her church, and her community. She was a faithful member of Harvest Fellowship where she led the senior adult ministry for over a decade.

She also served faithfully with

the hospitality

team, never

missed an out-

reach, and always made sure the

church plants

were watered!

Joy will be

missed by the

hundreds of

people she

touched over the years.

To celebrate her life, a viewing will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Harvest Fellowship located at 5331 Montano Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Memorial celebration to begin at

11 a.m. followed by

internment at Sunset

Memorial Park. In lieu

of sending flowers, please

donate to Harvest Fellowship church. Those who wish to express their

condolences please visit

www.alamedamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2019
