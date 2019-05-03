Joy Gray Snipes
Joy Gray Snipes
was born on
March 1, 1938 and went home to be with the Lord on May 1, 2019. As her name implies, Joy brought love and laughter to everyone she encountered. Joy is preceded in
death by her parents, Lee and Hazel Loudermilk; her brother Glen; her sister Marie; and her husband Albert "Buck". She is survived by her children, Brenda Ray, Kent Gray and his wife Shirley Gray; her grandchildren Jason, Matthew, Natasha, and Breanna;
her great grandchildren,
Joshuah, Kaleigh, Ryan;
and her brothers and sisters, Wanda, Ronnie, Linda, and Darrell; Joy lived a life of service to her family, her church, and her community. She was a faithful member of Harvest Fellowship where she led the senior adult ministry for over a decade.
She also served faithfully with
the hospitality
team, never
missed an out-
reach, and always made sure the
church plants
were watered!
Joy will be
missed by the
hundreds of
people she
touched over the years.
To celebrate her life, a viewing will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Harvest Fellowship located at 5331 Montano Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Memorial celebration to begin at
11 a.m. followed by
internment at Sunset
Memorial Park. In lieu
of sending flowers, please
donate to Harvest Fellowship church. Those who wish to express their
condolences please visit
www.alamedamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2019