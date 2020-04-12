Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Ann Carden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Ann Carden, age 88, beloved Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She entered this world on Wednesday, April 15, 1931 in Wausau, WI, born to Paul W. and Mary V. Hoeper. Joyce attended the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in Occupational Therapy. While working as an occupational therapist in Dayton, OH, she met Ralph Hugh Carden, a lieutenant at Wright-Patterson AFB. The two attended graduate school at the University of Texas at Austin, where Joyce completed a master's degree in Psychology. After marrying on Saturday, April 27, 1957, Joyce and Ralph moved to San Antonio, TX and later to Albuquerque, NM, where they raised their family of three children. Joyce pursued a lifelong interest in nurturing others and in compassionate care for those with mental health issues through her occupational therapy work with youth at psychiatric hospitals, her volunteer work with Hospice, and her substitute teaching with Special Education students. She also loved art, music, and reading and spent many happy years involved with her AAUW art and current literature groups and enjoying numerous performances at Popejoy Hall. Her flower garden showcasing many unique varieties of iris gave her many years of joy, as did her special pets. An avid traveler in retirement, Joyce completed over twenty visits to destinations around the world. Joyce also served as a faithful member of St. John's United Methodist Church for almost fifty years. She is survived by her son, Lawrence Carden, daughter-in-law, Robin, and grandchildren, Emily and Mitchell; daughter, Marianne Martin, and son-in-law, Richard; son, Bryan Carden; nieces, Patricia Hemphill, Melanie Simonet, and Susan Ihns; and nephews, Page, Peter, and Jeff Hoeper. Burial will be private, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity, St. John's United Methodist Church, or the Nature Conservancy. The family thanks Joyce Ann's hospice team and caregivers for their loving care and support. Please visit our online guestbook for Joyce at



