Joyce Boatman
Joyce Boatman, a resident of Rio Rancho, NM, passed away in her home on May 17, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Esther Lee Boatman and Charlie Boatman. Her siblings Robert Moreland, Charlene Shaffer, Mary Stingley, John Boatman, Joe Boatman, George Boatman, Ruby Boatman, William Boatman and Jack Boatman. She is survived by her son Lawrence Boatman and her two grandchildren Jordan Boatman and Brandon Boatman. A Memorial Service is scheduled on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at New Hope Full Gospel Baptist Church in Albuquerque, NM.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 10, 2019