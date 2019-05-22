Joyce C. LeMond
Joyce LeMond passed away on Friday May 17,2019 She was born on February 14,1936. She was preceded in death by her parents Abraham and Muriel Marans and her husband Earl LeMond. She is survived by her sister Suzanne Glass (Irwin),brother Jay Marans (Ellen). Sons Kenneth Shapiro (Lynn), Alan Shapiro (Joyce), and Cyle Shapiro. Five Grandchildren, Six Great Grandchildren, Cremation has taken place and her wishes were for no services.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 22 to May 25, 2019